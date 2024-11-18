Man United star at risk of being offloaded after not convincing new manager Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United players will be keen to impress new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese has replaced Erik ten Hag at the club and he is given the task to take Man United back to the top of English football.

The Red Devils have struggled in the last few years and their wait for a Premier League title is going on since winning it last in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Many managers have come and gone but nobody has been able to revive the club and end their struggles.

Amorim has joined now and become the latest manager to be given the difficult job of managing one of the biggest clubs in the world where expectations are always sky high.

One Man United star faces an uncertain future at the club after not convincing Amorim.

According to Calciomercato, as reported by The Mirror, Juventus are considering signing Man United attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutchman has struggled at the club since joining from Bologna in the summer transfer window.

In 11 Premier League matches this season, he has only managed to score one goal and that came on the opening day of the season against Fulham.

Since then, he has failed to cement his place in the starting line up and Rasmus Hojlund has taken his place.

Zirkzee’s last start in the Premier League came against Tottenham back in September, which shows that not only Ten Hag did not favour him but also interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Joshua Zirkzee to move away from Man United?

A move to Juventus could offer Zirkzee the opportunity to reunited with manager Thiago Motta, who got the best out of him at Bologna.

The Old Lady is looking for a back up option for Dusan Vlahovic and they have identified Zirkzee as the ideal player for that.

The Dutchman has shown in the past that he can perform in the Serie A and a move back to Italy could offer him the opportunity to get his career back on track.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Zirkzee at Old Trafford but the way things are going at the moment, his long term future at the club looks highly doubtful.

Not only Zirkzee but also Casemiro could be shown the exit door after the arrival of Amorim.