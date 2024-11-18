Man Utd icon set to be offered Leicester City job

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy left Manchester United after they appointed new manager Ruben Amorim.

Man United’s performances under him were impressive and that has now opened the door for him to join other clubs and prove his managerial talent.

Among the three Premier League clubs involved in the race to appoint him, Leicester City are one of them, according to Fichajes.

The Foxes are joined by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace in the race to appoint the young Dutch manager.

Leicester, Wolves and Palace are all currently struggling in the Premier League this season with all of them sitting closer to the bottom of the league table.

They are considering a change in management with the hope that it could finally kick start their season.

Leicester City were hoping that Steve Cooper would be able to guide them to safety this season but the threat of relegation is still hanging on their head after 11 games in the season.

They are only three points above the relegation zone and after the departure of Enzo Maresca who left to join Chelsea in the summer, they are struggling in the top flight this season.

Palace are currently 18th in the league which is surprising considering how promising they looked at the end of last season.

Their squad is good enough to be closer to the top half of the league table but after just one win from their first 11 Premier League matches of the season, Oliver Glasner’s job is in trouble and they could give competition to Leicester to appoint Van Nistelrooy.

Man United legend Van Nistelrooy is high in demand

A report from iNews has claimed that West Ham United are also targeting a move for the Man United legend as they look to turn around their poor season under manager Julen Lopetegui.

The race to appoint the Dutchman is heating up and the young manager could have a number of offers on his table before the start of the new year.

Clubs would want to appoint Van Nistelrooy before the start of the January transfer window so that they can conduct their transfer business under his leadership.