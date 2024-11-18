“Expected to leave” – Fabrizio Romano confirms midfielder’s career at Man United is ending

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim at Man United will bring many changes at the club.

A lot of players will be offloaded by the new manager and some new ones will be signed as the manager prepares to stamp his authority.

He will not only bring changes to the personnel but also in the playing style and their formation, with the Portuguese manager being well known to favour a 3-4-3 formation.

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after the arrival of Amorim, with Juventus keen on bringing the striker back to the Serie A to reunite him with manager Thiago Motta.

Another player who is expected to part ways with the club at the end of the season is midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer news specialist has claimed that the Danish midfielder will leave the club at the end of the season as no negotiations are taking place over a new deal for him.

Romano wrote on X:

“Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are still expected to part ways at the end of the season.

“No negotiations taking place over new deal, while Rúben Amorim’s opinion will also be considered — but Eriksen’s expected to leave.”

The midfielder has been a key member of the starting line up at the club this season.

In four matches in the Europa League this season, he has scored two goals and made two assists for the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim is ready to transform Man United

Amorim would want a new midfielder to become a part of his four men midfield in a 3-4-3 formation, someone who is younger and more athletic than Eriksen.

Along with Eriksen, Amorim is expected to get rid of Casemiro as well and give a new shape to the midfield at the club.

Amorim likes his midfielders to play high and press and Eriksen and Casemiro will find it extremely difficult to do that.