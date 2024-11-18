Former Arsenal man set to join Newcastle United

Newcastle United's stadium St James' Park (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is reportedly a target for Newcastle United and could be set to take on a similar role at St James’ Park.

Peter Silverstone, currently at Newcastle, worked with Venkatesham at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems the pair’s close relationship could bring them together again at St James’ Park, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle are on the hunt for a replacement for Darren Eales, who is leaving the Magpies after a cancer diagnosis, as was confirmed back in September.

Venkatesham looks like a strong candidate with plenty of experience, so Newcastle would surely be in good hands if the 43-year-old were to take up the position with the club.

It’s all change at Newcastle at the moment, with Amanda Staveley also recently leaving the north east club.

It seems things are at an early stage between Newcastle and Venkatesham, but it’s easy to see why his business background, and successful financial and sponsorship deals during his time at Arsenal seem to be making him a strong candidate for the job.