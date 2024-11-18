‘Not world-class anymore’ – O’Hara claims Spurs man has gotten worse

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham have not been challenging for the Premier League title but they are a force in the league and one of the best teams in the country.

They have a number of talented players on their books including the likes of James Maddison, Son Heung-Min, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been inconsistent this season though, with their results surprising the fans. They have managed to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side this season but lost against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Football pundit and former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has dissected their season and made a claim that might not go down well with the Tottenham faithful.

O’Hara has claimed that Son is not world class anymore, also stating that the South Korean is a club legend and he is not disrespecting him but the attacker is not the same player as he was before.

While speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara said:

“He (Son) was. He is not world class now. I think he has been a world-class player. He is not world class anymore.

“Listen, I am not disrespecting the guy. He is a legend, I love him. And when he plays, he makes us better, but he is not world class.”

Son Heung-min is crucial if Tottenham want to be successful

In eight Premier League matches this season, the attacker has scored three goals and provided three assists which is a decent return.

It is up for debate whether he is world class or not but he is still one of the best players in the league and his consistency over the years is a proof of that.

Spurs are currently 10th in the league and struggling to perform consistently. They would be targeting a return to the Champions League this season and in order to do that, they would want Son to be in his peak form in order to achieve that target.

The 32-year-old attacker has been a mainstay in the Tottenham team since joining the club in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen.