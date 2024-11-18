“I hope…” – Mohamed Salah speaks out on what he wants for Liverpool transfer target

Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Selim Sudheimer, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has spoken out on his fellow countryman Omar Marmoush after his superb form in the Bundesliga this season with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Egypt international looks like he could be the next big star player of his country, following the immense success of Salah in the last decade or so.

Still, Salah is keen for Marmoush not to be too bogged down by comparisons with himself, and has praised him for being his own player with his own qualities.

“If I am brutally honest, he needs to get away from Liverpool!”

Marmoush has recently been linked with Liverpool as well, as per Florian Plettenberg in the post on X below, so it’s interesting to hear Salah speak so highly of the 25-year-old…

?? Eintracht Frankfurt are currently demanding a transfer fee of between €50-60m for Omar #Marmoush. Liverpool is indeed a serious option. The interest is real, and there has already been contact between the player’s camp and #LFC. #SGE are aware of it. Marmoush dreams of a… pic.twitter.com/FxnhmipHhM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 25, 2024

Discussing Marmoush in an interview with WinWin, Salah said: “Omar Marmoush, incredibly talented and currently a key player for his club and the national team.

“But I hope he can stay away from comparisons because they will keep putting him under constant pressure.

“I just want him to avoid the idea of comparisons. People need to stop comparing him to me, saying he’s ‘the new Salah’ and that he’ll do what I did or even better, this doesn’t help him; it only puts him under constant pressure.

“You can’t compare him to a player who has achieved so much over the years while he’s just starting out. Let him live his own experience and enjoy it. He’s doing something different, in his own unique way.”

Is Omar Marmoush what Liverpool need?

While Salah himself might not be keen on the comparisons between him and Marmoush, they could end up being important for Liverpool as they consider the future of their forward line.

Salah is currently just a few months away now from becoming a free agent, and it won’t be easy for the Reds to replace a club legend who remains one of the very finest attacking players in the world.

Marmoush, though, looks like a rising talent who could do a job for LFC, while other clubs will also surely take notice of him if he keeps on playing like this.

Even if Marmoush isn’t a like-for-like Salah replacement, he’s clearly got quality up front and that could make him a valuable addition in case Liverpool also think about replacing the inconsistent Darwin Nunez in that area of the pitch.