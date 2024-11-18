This Arsenal hero betrayed the club’s trust – he shouldn’t be surprised he’s not welcome back

Ryan Giggs and Robin van Persie (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Premier League)

It did make me smile when I read what Robin van Persie had to say about the possibility of returning to Arsenal one day in a coaching capacity.

“I think that door is closed,” he said. “You never know in football, but that is my assessment.”

I think it’s safe to say that assessment is correct, Robin. That door is most certainly closed.

Strange things do happen in football. But Van Persie returning to Arsenal at some point in the future would be one of the strangest.

That ship has sailed.

Van Persie made his decision back in 2012. Ultimately for him, it was the correct one. He went to United and he won the title. So you can’t really question it from a football point of view.

But it still left a sour taste in the mouth for most people connected with Arsenal. Fans haven’t forgotten his decision to leave and how he went about it and time hasn’t really healed those wounds.

Some might have forgiven him and accepted his reasons for forcing his way out, but plenty haven’t and they never will.

He put it perfectly himself this week when he said. “It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans.”

Well, of course it is…….

Arsenal don’t owe Van Persie anything

Arsenal did a lot for Van Persie. It wasn’t all smooth sailing for him in North London. Those final couple of seasons were incredible obviously, but before that there was injury after injury.

Yet Arsene Wenger stood by him, as did the fans.

But then, after that unbelievable 2011/12 season, he announced to the world that would not be signing a new contract and basically forced the club to sell him.

At the time Arsenal were struggling with repayments over the Emirates and Wenger was consistently having to sell players to help the club meet its debts. It was the time when he needed his captain more than ever, yet Van Persie turned his back on the Frenchman and walked away.

Again, I’m not saying it was the wrong decision from Van Persie’s point of view. He went and won the title at United, so clearly he made a call that was right for him.

But that’s why he’s not remembered fondly at the Emirates. That’s why while other former stars of the club get welcomed back with open arms, he does not.

And that’s why the door will always remain firmly closed when it comes to him returning in any coaching capacity in the future.