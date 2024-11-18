Ruben Amorim ready to cast away €42.5m summer signing to complete shock deal for Man United

Ruben Amorim is looking to bring Victor Osimhen to Man United. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim could already be parting ways with new signing Joshua Zirkzee as the new Man United boss looks to bring Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford in 2025

The 23-year-old arrived from Bologna during the summer as part of a €42.5m deal as Man United agreed to pay a little over the player’s release clause.

Zirkzee was very much an Erik ten Hag signing and the forward has struggled so far at Old Trafford, producing just one goal and two assists across the 17 matches he has played for the Red Devils. The former Bayern Munich talent penned a deal with the Premier League giants until 2029 but according to reports in Italy, the Dutch star could already be heading for the exit door.

Il Mattino reports that Man United are prepared to offer Zirkzee to Napoli in 2025 as part of a player-plus-cash deal for striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has no future at the Serie A club following the events of this summer as tension with new Napoli boss Antonio Conte resulted in the 25-year-old having to join Galatasaray on loan for the season and the Turkish giants will find it difficult to keep hold of the player for the 2025/26 campaign.

Victor Osimhen signing would be a game-changer for Man United

The signing of Victor Osimhen would be a big deal for Man United as the Nigerian striker would take the Manchester club to another level.

The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the best in his position and it was a surprise that more clubs were not queueing up for his signature over the summer – although Chelsea had a serious interest – as the Napoli loanee looks to be ending his time with the Italian giants having produced 76 goals and 18 assists across 133 matches.

Ruben Amorim would certainly welcome the arrival of Osimhen in 2025 and it remains to be seen if it is a deal the Manchester club pursues.