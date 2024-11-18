Ruben Amorim is expected to build Man United around two players he admires

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has joined Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag and sort out the mess that the Dutchman created at the club.

They are sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table after a disappointing start to their season in the league and the Europa League.

Amorim’s arrival has created a positive impact at the club already and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the new manager is an admirer of two Man United players.

Amorim believes, according to Romano, that two of the Man United players are ideal for the club and they could be crucial for the future of the club and the direction they want to take.

“Kobbie Mainoo is a crucial player for Manchester United owners, directors, and for Manchester United staff,“ said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Ruben Amorim loves these kind of players. Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro… these sort of players are exactly the direction he wants to take for Man Utd’s future.

“So the new contract of Mainoo is going to be an important topic in the next few weeks and months. Man Utd are still working on it.

“We are not yet at the final stages but the conversation remains ongoing and the conversation remains positive on both player and club sides.”

Ruben Amorim is going to be beneficial for young Man United players

Mainoo has shown for his club and his country that he could be a mainstay in the team for years to come. The young midfielder has shown maturity beyond his age and Amorim’s arrival could be ideal for him, as well as Yoro.

The Portuguese manager is expected to continue using his 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford and Yoro is expected to become a part of his 3-men defense, along with Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

The young defender is soon going to make his competitive debut for the club after spending time on the sidelines due to an injury he suffered in the pre-season.

Amorim’s arrival has brought optimism to the club and his success with Sporting has given Man United fans hope for a brighter future.

Meanwhile, Amorim’s arrival could be the beginning of the end for Casemiro at the club.