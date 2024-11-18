(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Stuart Pearce has suggested a radical rule change that could potentially have saved Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, had it already been implemented.

Managerial changes have become commonplace in modern football, with Premier League clubs particularly trigger-happy when it comes to hiring and firing.

This season, however, Ten Hag has been the only dugout casualty so far, being axed by Man Utd at the end of October.

However, if Pearce had his way, the Dutchman would still be in the Old Trafford hot seat.

“I’ve always championed that the January window is the only time you can change your manager. I think that should be the case,” the former England international — who has managed the likes of Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and England U21s — told talkSPORT.

“Gives managers a little bit more security and they can be more relaxed within the role that they’re doing.

“You know, I think a change of manager should happen in the summer or in January. No other time.”

Could Pearce’s rule change have saved Erik ten Hag?

Ten Hag’s final game in charge of Manchester United was a disappointing 2-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Since then, the Red Devils have won three and drawn one of four matches under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, with Ruben Amorim now set to take over this weekend.

However, in Pearce’s scenario, Ten Hag would have had another 15 games across all competitions to try and turn things around and save his job.

Of course, that would have been a task easier said than done.

After all, the Red Devils managed just four wins from 14 matches under Ten Hag at the start of this season, one of which was at home to League One Barnsley in the EFL Cup.