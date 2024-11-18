Ange Postecoglou could see Cristian Romero leave in 2025. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham are believed to be open to parting ways with Cristian Romero in 2025 as Ange Postecoglou has “concerns” over the Argentina star with Spurs continuing to struggle defensively.

The centre-back has been a key member of the current Tottenham squad since arriving from Atalanta as part of a £42m deal back in 2021 and has gone on to feature 111 times for the North London outfit.

Romero has developed into one of the best players in the world in his position, however, the Argentina star tends to be reckless at times, which seems to hurt Tottenham more than his national team.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have struggled defensively for a long time now and it is something the Australian coach has yet to figure out without affecting his style of play.

The 26-year-old has his part to play in this and there are believed to be some “concerns” at Spurs regarding the World Cup winner.

Real Madrid have shown an interest in Romero in recent months as they look to strengthen their defence. That will have increased further following the ACL injury suffered by Eder Militao and it is being said that the Premier League outfit could be open to selling the centre-back in 2025.

Former scout addresses Cristian Romero “concerns” at Tottenham

Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown has unveiled that there are “concerns” at Spurs regarding the Argentina star and that the North London outfit would be open to selling the 26-year-old in 2025 should they find the right replacement.

“If the interest from Real Madrid is genuine, they’ve got a decision to make,” Brown told Football Insider.

“There are some concerns about him at Tottenham because of their defensive issues,” the former scout continued. “Now, there are a number of reasons for those issues and the blame isn’t solely on him, but as a big part of that defence, there are question marks about his performances.

“He’s also error-prone which is something the team can’t really afford to carry in their situation.

“I think they could look at think, if we can get big money, we’ll take it and reinvest in a player who might provide that stability.

“It might not be worth the risk of destabilising the back line unless it’s big money though, it needs to be enough to reinvest properly.”