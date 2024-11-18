World Cup winner could make shock move to Newcastle United

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Paul Pogba has endured a difficult time in his second spell at Juventus.

The midfielder started the second part of his Juventus career with some serious injury issues and later he was given a four year ban for doping violation.

However, the Court of Arbitration (CAS) reduced his ban to just 18 months.

The World Cup winner is now a free agent after Juventus mutually terminated his contract at the club.

The French midfielder is now available on the market and he is looking for a new club to revive his career once again.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle United and West Ham United have made the former Manchester United midfielder their transfer target.

The midfielder has wealth of experience in the Premier League after playing for Man United from 2016 to 2022.

The 91-capped French midfielder is still 31-years-old and he has a lot to give at the top level.

With both Newcastle and West Ham looking to add strength to their central midfield, they have identified the tall midfielder as their top transfer target.

The midfielder will not be short of offers once he could start playing again from the start of 2025.

It remains to be seen if Pogba is ready to return to the Premier League and play for a team other than Man United, a club where he came through the ranks as a youngster.

Both Newcastle and West Ham are fighting for different targets. The Magpies are looking to make a return to European football next season while the Hammers are looking to avoid relegation after their poor start to the season.

Paul Pogba to Newcastle United?

Pogba is well known for his passing range and his physicality, dribbling quality and his ability to create something out of nothing from the middle of the park. His attributes could be utilised well by both the clubs.

Whether Man United will make a move to bring their former midfielder back at Old Trafford is a question that still needs to be answered. It all depends on the plans of new manager Ruben Amorim.

His first and foremost target is to make some changes to their squad and add more quality and athleticism to their midfield.

In order to do that, Casemiro is expected to leave the club while Christian Eriksen is also coming to the end of his time at Old Trafford.