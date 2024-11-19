Liverpool cameras spot £67m talent in training to provide Arne Slot with major boost

Alisson Becker is set for Liverpool return. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been given a major boost ahead of a crucial period for the Reds as Alisson Becker has been spotted in training following a long-term injury.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the start of October and has been replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher in recent weeks – the Irishman’s performances have seen him linked with a move to Chelsea.

Alisson was projected to be back around the current international break and the cameras in and around the Merseyside club have spotted the 32-year-old back in training.

This is a major boost for Arne Slot as the Dutch coach has some tough matches coming up over the next two weeks as the Premier League giants travel to Southampton at the weekend, before two home games against Real Madrid and Man City

It is uncertain if Alisson will start against the Saints on Sunday but his return to training suggests that his comeback is set to be very soon.

Alisson return is a major boost for Liverpool and Arne Slot

Alisson has been one of Liverpool’s most important players since moving to Anfield in 2018 as part of a £67m deal with AS Roma.

The Brazilian has won everything with the Merseyside outfit and has gone on to make 271 appearances for the Reds, keeping 119 clean sheets.

The only criticism that has ever been sent Alisson’s way is the veteran star’s tendency to pick up injuries. The 32-year-old misses a lot of action for a goalkeeper but on his day is arguably the best in the world.

Slot will certainly be pleased to have the Brazilian back as the Dutch coach’s team look to continue their impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign.