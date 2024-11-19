“Not in the manager’s plans” – Insider claims Arsenal are looking to sell three senior players

Gabriel Jesus enters Stamford Bridge for the Chelsea-Arsenal game (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could reportedly be ready to offload as many as three senior first-team players in the upcoming January transfer window.

It’s being claimed that Gunners trio Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney could all be available for transfer this winter.

That’s according to former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown, who was speaking to Football Insider about what he’s heard about Arsenal’s January plans.

Arsenal fans will be intrigued to hear that big names like Jesus and Zinchenko, who not long ago looked like being key signings for Arteta to guide the club into an exciting new era, are now deemed surplus to requirements.

In a way that shows how far Arsenal have come since those two joined from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but it’s perhaps also a bit of a risk losing three experienced players all at once.

It might not pan out quite like that as January tends to be a bit quieter than the summer, but Brown has suggested the north London giants would be open to letting these three players go.

Mass January exodus at Arsenal?

“There are three players at the club they’d be looking to sell,” Brown told Football Insider.

“And that’s Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney. They’re not in the manager’s plans.

“When it comes to sales, you have to look at who your assets are.”

He added: “That’ll take a big chunk off of the wage bill and help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad.

“Sometimes the way it works is you’ve got to let some fringe players leave, raise a bit of money from them, and then refresh the squad with new backup options.”

Jakub Kiwior is another Arsenal player whose situation looks uncertain ahead of January, as we reported via Charles Watts yesterday.