Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni in action against Barcelona (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly planning to ask Real Madrid about the potential transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has also been linked with Arsenal in recent times.

The France international has mostly been a key player for Los Blancos, but there have been times when his place in the starting XI has also seemed less certain.

It now seems Liverpool are preparing to step up their interest in Tchouameni, according to Defensa Central, who add that his market value is around €100million.

Tchouameni has also been linked with Liverpool by Sacha Tavolieri in recent times, while Todo Fichajes have also mentioned Arsenal as one of his suitors.

Liverpool invested a lot in midfielders last summer, but there’s arguably still room for someone of Tchouameni’s quality to come in as well.

Aurelien Tchouameni transfer would surely tempt a lot of big clubs

It’s perhaps a bit surprising to see Tchouameni’s Madrid future in doubt as he looks like someone who should still have a lot to give to the club, but if he is available then it makes sense that we’re seeing links with some big names.

LFC would surely look at the 24-year-old as someone they could build around for many years to come, and the links with Arsenal certainly also make sense as they have both Jorginho and Thomas Partey nearing the ends of their contracts.

Tchouameni has all the attributes to be a success in the Premier League, and one imagines we might see other clubs getting involved too once his situation becomes clearer.

Similarly, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a number of big names, so there might be something of a market for midfielders in the months ahead, with Tchouameni perhaps an alternative for anyone who misses out on Zubimendi or other similar big names in that position.