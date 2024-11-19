Fabrizio Romano shuts down rumours of £35m transfer between Liverpool and Chelsea

Chelsea have been linked to Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shut down a report that indicated that Chelsea are considering a move for Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher next summer.

It was reported on Tuesday by The Sun that the Blues are plotting a surprise move for Kelleher ahead of the 2025 transfer windows as the Irishman is expected to leave Anfield next summer. The report states that the goalkeeper could cost around £35m, but it’s also claimed that the Reds would ideally prefer not to sell the 25-year-old to one of their rivals.

There are no worries about this at present from a Liverpool point of view, as Fabrizio Romano has shut down this rumour by stating that Chelsea are not working on a deal to sign Kelleher.

In fact, the West London outfit are in discussions with no goalkeeper at this stage of the season – although a centre-back is one of the positions they are currently focussed on.

Despite this, Enzo Maresca should be in the market for a new shot-stopper in 2025 as Robert Sanchez has shown on several occasions that he is not good enough for Chelsea.

The Blues signed Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal as part of a £20m transfer this summer and the Premier League giants could save a lot of money by promoting the 22-year-old into the number one slot for the 2025/26 campaign.

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to leave Liverpool in 2025

Kelleher is contracted at Liverpool until 2026 but the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia this summer all but confirmed the Ireland international’s exit at the end of the current campaign as the 25-year-old is too good to be a third-choice goalkeeper.

The Irish shot-stopper has been excellent in deputising for Alisson Becker in recent seasons but it is time in his career to be a number one at a top club.

Several Premier League clubs are likely to show an interest in Kelleher next summer but for now, Chelsea will not be one of them.