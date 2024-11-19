Chelsea plot surprise transfer move for £35m Liverpool star who wants to stay in the Premier League

Liverpool and Chelsea club badges (Photos by David Ramos, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a surprise transfer raid on rivals Liverpool as they show an interest in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at Anfield due to the presence of Alisson as number one in recent years, but he’s always impressed when called upon to fill in for the Brazilian shot-stopper.

Chelsea are seemingly keen on Kelleher, even though they already have a number of other options in goal, and the Reds ‘keeper would also ideally like to stay in the Premier League despite also having interest from Serie A duo Juventus and Napoli, according to the Sun.

The report states that Kelleher could cost around £35million, but it’s also claimed that Liverpool would ideally prefer not to sell the 25-year-old to one of their rivals.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has shown faith in Robert Sanchez as his number one this season, but one imagines fans would welcome a change as he hasn’t been that convincing in his time at Stamford Bridge so far.

Caoimhin Kelleher – is he what Chelsea need?

Chelsea have something of a history of boasting some of the finest goalkeepers in world football, with the likes of Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois both being hugely important players for them during their most successful periods.

Sanchez doesn’t seem to be in that category, but Kelleher also doesn’t quite seem like enough of an upgrade, even if he’s been a solid and reliable performer for LFC.

Chelsea also have Filip Jorgensen as an option to try in their first-team, with the Danish shot-stopper only recently joining the Blues but without getting much of a chance yet.

We’ve seen something of a scattergun approach to the transfer market from this Chelsea ownership, so it might be that they will once again opt to make changes in that area of the pitch.