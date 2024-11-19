Christian Pulisic responds after appearing to make political statement with Donald Trump dance celebration

Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring for the United States national team (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic has spoken out after likely receiving some backlash with his Donald Trump-style dance celebration when he scored for the United States Men’s National Team yesterday.

The AC Milan forward quite clearly copied the trademark dance moves of Trump, who has often gone viral for his amusing videos during rallies and election campaigns.

Still, the president-elect is a highly controversial figure and many fans will have questioned Pulisic’s motives by appearing to pay tribute to him with his goal celebration.

The former Chelsea star insists he just did it because it was a bit of fun, rather than because he was making any kind of political statement.

As quoted by Goal, Pulisic responded to questions about his Trump dance celebration by saying: “I thought it was a pretty fun dance. Obviously, that’s the ‘Trump Dance’ but it was just a dance that everyone was doing. He’s the one who created it, and I thought it was funny.

“It’s not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a bunch of people do it and thought it was funny, so I enjoyed it.”

Christian Pulisic is in superb form and attracting interest from Man United

Pulisic is understood to be on Manchester United’s list of transfer targets at the moment after some impressive recent performances for AC Milan and the USA.

The 26-year-old had a difficult spell at Chelsea not so long ago, failing to really live up to his potential after arriving with a big reputation from his time as a youngster at Borussia Dortmund.

Now, however, Pulisic looks full of confidence and approaching his peak years, so he could well be an ideal signing to breathe new life into this somewhat stale United attack.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho haven’t been firing recently, while Antony has also been a major flop at Old Trafford, so it’s easy to imagine Pulisic being an upgrade.