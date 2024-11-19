Man United target Tyrick Mitchell is wanted by Galatasaray. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell has now emerged as a target for Turkish giants Galatasaray ahead of the January transfer window.

The full-back is a key member of Oliver Glasner’s squad having appeared in all 11 of the Eagles’ Premier League matches this season, as well as three in the Carabao Cup.

Mitchell has been with Crystal Palace his entire career having come through the London outfit’s academy, before making his senior debut in 2020. Across the 158 appearances he has made for the Premier League club, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting left-backs in England.

This has attracted several top-flight clubs to his situation at Selhurst Park as Mitchell is out of contract in 2025 – one of which is reportedly Man United.

The Red Devils have had problems at left-back for a long time now as Luke Shaw is unable to remain fit and continues to suffer setbacks.

Should the Manchester club make a move for Mitchell in 2025, they will face competition from several clubs, with Galatasaray the latest to become attentive to the full-back’s contract situation at Palace.

Galatasaray are keen to add Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell to their squad in 2025

According to A Spor, Galatasaray are keen on Mitchell and have already started the process to sign the 25-year-old ahead of the January transfer window. The Turkish outfit missed out on Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne over the summer and it seems that they are eager to solve their issues in the left-back position.

Crystal Palace are very unlikely to sell Mitchell halfway through the season given his importance but the defender can agree a deal with foreign clubs from January onwards for the 2025/26 campaign, given that he will be a free agent.

It remains to be seen if Mitchell will leave Selhurst Park for free and if he moves to Turkey, his situation will be similar to that of Crystal Palace legend Wilfried Zaha.