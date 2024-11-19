“I am not bothered” – Ex-Gunner would love to see Arsenal sign PL star despite his major flaws

Darwin Nunez and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Ernesto Ryan, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere insists he’s not bothered about the somewhat erratic finishing of Liverpool front-man Darwin Nunez, as he’d love to see him at the Emirates Stadium.

Nunez has had a bit of a mixed time since moving to Anfield, with some lively displays up front for Liverpool, but without the most reliable and consistent numbers in front of goal.

The Uruguay international clearly has his qualities, though, and Aliadiere has spoken in glowing terms about him, naming him as just the kind of striker he’d like to see joining Arsenal.

Arsenal hero told he is NOT welcome back at the club!

The Gunners have a bit of a shortage of quality up front at the moment, with Kai Havertz becoming first choice at centre-forward even though it’s not necessarily his best position, while Gabriel Jesus has fallen out of favour after a lack of form.

Aliadiere remembers that there was some surprise talk of Nunez being a target for Arsenal in the summer, and he’s told Football365 that it’s a move that would have his backing.

Darwin Nunez transfer could be ideal for Arsenal, says ex-Gunner

I know he is at Liverpool but I am a massive fan of Darwin Nunez. Absolutely mad fan of the guy because I love his work ethic, his runs, his determination and I wish we had a player like him at Arsenal.

“I remember in the summer there were some talks about him coming to Arsenal. That excited me because I’d love to see him with us.

“That type of player, keeps bothering defenders, making runs in behind, stretching the defence, even though it’s not for him, it’s for the team, the others get massive rewards from it.”

He added: “I know people will say he needs five chances to score sometimes, he is not the best finisher, I am not bothered about this. For me, the effort and the work rate and the drama that he causes is worth everything.”

We’re not sure most Arsenal fans would agree with that last statement, but this would certainly be an interesting move, even if it’s probably not that realistic.