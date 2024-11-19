26-year-old who mocked Donald Trump could see his 12 G/A in 15 games earn him West Ham or Liverpool move

Christian Pulisic did the Donald Trump dance after scoring for USMNT. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

US National Men’s Team ace, Christian Pulisic continued his fine form on Monday, with his Donald Trump goal celebration sparking fury on social media.

The AC Milan ace already has seven goals and five assists in 15 Serie A/Champions League games according to Calciomercato, though his goal for his country, per the Daily Mail, didn’t meet with universal approval.

The outlet also note that his form has piqued the interest of Premier League outfits, Liverpool and West Ham United, though Pulisic has been warned off signing for the Reds.

Donald Trump celebrating USNMT star has options

Manchester United are another team to be linked with the former Chelsea man, though there’s no suggestion that Milan would be ready to allow the 26-year-old to leave either in January or next summer.

Rated at €50m by transfermarkt, the American would represent something of a bargain to any of those apparently looking to acquire him, given that he has his supposed ‘peak’ years ahead of him.

Pulisic’s contract is up in 2027, so a bid next summer rather than early in the new year, is one that could be looked upon favourably by the Rossoneri.

Of the options that are apparently open to him, there are cogent reasons to sign for all three.

Though West Ham aren’t going through their best moment under Julen Lopetegui, Pulisic knows London after his time with the Blues.

Manchester United’s project under Ruben Amorim is in its infancy but could prove to be an attractive proposition, whilst Arne Slot has hit the ground running at Liverpool and, should Mo Salah leave, the Reds could offer Pulisic the chance to become the new hero of The Kop.

For now, the player needs to concentrate on continuing his great form so far in 2024/25.