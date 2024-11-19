Tottenham legend returns to his old stomping ground to ‘inspire the next generation’

Harry Kane has returned to North London to "inspire the next generation." Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur legend, Harry Kane, returned to North London on Monday to see his statue finally unveiled at The Peter May Centre.

Kane had added another goal to his England tally during the Three Lions 5-0 win over Ireland at Wembley on Sunday, and whilst back in Blighty, the opportunity to bring the bronze out of storage presented itself.

As BBC Sport noted, the statue had been commissioned back a few years ago at a cost of £7,200, but had remained in storage since completion as the local council hadn’t agreed on to where to place it.

Harry Kane sees statue unveiled in North London

The Peter May Centre is in Walthamstow, just a stone’s throw from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Kane’s first-ever club, Ridgeway Rovers.

Though The Sun were one of a number of outlets to ridicule the statue, Kane appeared delighted, telling reporters: “It’s quite humbling to see it here now knowing there’s going to be loads of kids walking past.”

He also took to his X account to acknowledge the unveiling.

A real proud moment for me to go back to where my life in football began and unveil a statue. I hope it helps inspire the next generation to work hard and believe in themselves. ?? pic.twitter.com/rbAs8RrZgS — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 18, 2024

‘A real proud moment for me to go back to where my life in football began and unveil a statue. I hope it helps inspire the next generation to work hard and believe in themselves,’ he wrote.

Having gone out on loan to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City before making it big with the Lilywhites, Kane’s story is one of perseverance and hard work.

At the age of just 31, he is Tottenham and England’s greatest ever goal scorer, and has a sensational record at Bayern Munich.

Some of his recent records were detailed by BBC Sport after the Bavarians dismantled Dinamo Zagreb earlier in this season’s Champions League: