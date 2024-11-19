Joachim Andersen in action for Fulham against Newcastle (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham are both expected to be in the market for new signings in defence in the near future, with Fulham centre-back Joachim Andersen among the names being considered.

Sources with a close understanding of Andersen’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus are showing an interest in the experienced Denmark international, who only joined Fulham from Crystal Palace this summer.

Andersen signed a five-year contract upon moving to Craven Cottage this season, so the club will likely feel they’re not under much pressure to sell, but it will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool and Spurs come up with anything to really test their resolve.

For now, CaughtOffside understands nothing has been decided yet on Andersen’s future, and it’s not guaranteed that he’ll end up being the number one priority for any of the clubs mentioned, even if he is one of the names on their lists.

Joachim Andersen could be a smart signing for Liverpool

Andersen’s experience will no doubt be appealing to Liverpool at the moment amid doubts over the future of key defender and leader Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international is in the final few months of his contract at Anfield, and while a young defender to replace him if he leaves would make sense for the club, there might also be a case for trying to replace that experience and know-how in their back line.

Andersen’s experience could also be useful for this slightly youthful Spurs squad, while one imagines that move could also appeal to the 28-year-old as it would allow him to stay in London.

There have not yet been concrete talks between any clubs and Andersen, nor have any approaches been made to Fulham, but it is anticipated that this could be one to watch in upcoming windows.

Goncalo Inacio and Loic Bade are also names on Liverpool’s list of defensive targets.