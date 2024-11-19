Negotiations expected to advance soon over Man United star’s potential transfer

Joshua Zirkzee reacts during Man United's defeat to West Ham
Joshua Zirkzee reacts during Man United's defeat to West Ham (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee reportedly looks set to have offers from AC Milan and Napoli this January, though no final decision has been made yet on his future.

Zirkzee joined the Red Devils in the summer after impressing at Bologna, but he’s made a poor start to life at Old Trafford and it’s already led to some uncertainty over his future.

According to Todo Fichajes, Milan and Napoli seem to be showing the strongest interest in Zirkzee in a potential loan to buy move, but it’s not yet clear if Man Utd will be letting the Netherlands international go.

Ruben Amorim READY to complete surprise swap deal!

The report states that negotiations should advance in the coming weeks, so we might have a clearer idea about Zirkzee’s situation just before the January transfer window opens.

Should Manchester United keep hold of Joshua Zirkzee?

Joshua Zirkzee in action for Manchester United
Joshua Zirkzee in action for Manchester United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A lot of players take time to adjust and settle in at new clubs, so it perhaps seems a bit harsh to be dismissing Zirkzee so early, but that seems to be the narrative that’s taken hold.

The 23-year-old simply hasn’t delivered yet for MUFC, and though he’s far from the only player in this under-achieving side to look a little disappointing this season, it’s perhaps not too surprising that he’s attracting negative press.

Perhaps Zirkzee deserves a bit more time to turn things around, while questions could just as easily be asked of someone like Rasmus Hojlund, who has also not really delivered yet in an even longer period at the club.

Still, each player is different and Zirkzee’s links with a return to Italy perhaps suggest he was just more settled in Serie A and perhaps more suited to the style of football over there.

Even if Zirkzee impressed at Bologna, it’s a big step up to go from there to one of the most ambitious and high-pressured clubs in English football.

