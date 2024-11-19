Big training boost for Ruben Amorim ahead of first Manchester United game

Ruben Amorim and Kobbie Mainoo (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a major boost with the news that Kobbie Mainoo has taken part in a training session under new manager Ruben Amorim.

The new Red Devils boss has inherited a difficult job at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season under Erik ten Hag, with injuries to key players like Mainoo also undoubtedly playing a part.

Still, Mainoo now looks to be nearing a return to the Man Utd first-team after taking part in training, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The England international has shone for United and should surely have a key role to play under new manager Amorim, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be fit enough to take part in the Portuguese tactician’s first game in charge of the club this weekend away to Ipswich Town.

Mainoo’s return would be a real boost for United, so fans will hope he can come back as soon as possible to help Amorim get off to the best possible start in his new job.

What will Man United look like under Ruben Amorim?

Mainoo seems like just the kind of talented young player that Amorim will need to build around in the months and years to come, with the 19-year-old proving one of the few positives of the Ten Hag era.

It will be interesting, however, to see if Mainoo has a slightly different role under Amorim, who may perhaps introduce new tactical ideas to the team, including a formation using three centre-backs and wing-backs, as he did at his previous club Sporting Lisbon.

Even if that doesn’t directly impact Mainoo, it could mean some slight change to his midfield role, as well as to those around him, such as Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes.

Still, Amorim also needs to be able to show some tactical flexibility and build around the players he has, and getting the best out of Mainoo surely has to be one of his priorities.