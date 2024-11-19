Man City blindsided by Ronaldo’s firm desire to link up with Pep Guardiola in 2026

Pep Guardiola could join Brazil in 2026 if Ronaldo is elected president. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

It’s believed that Pep Guardiola may soon sign a one-year extension with Man City, though his future beyond that is very much up for debate.

The Catalan clearly has nothing left to prove in the Premier League, though another couple of title wins and maybe another Champions League would absolutely cement his legend as the greatest manager of his generations, and perhaps ever.

Ronaldo wants Pep Guardiola to join him in 2026

An official announcement on his immediate future is expected soon, with Stan Collymore posing a “very interesting” question that Pep needs to answer too.

The comparisons with Sir Alex Ferguson will always continue to rage, though not even he could match Pep’s four English top-flight titles in a row.

Were it not for Liverpool’s epic 2019/20 season, City would’ve landed seven consecutive titles, and done so in a manner not seen before on English shores.

After having conquered the Spanish league with Barcelona, Pep went on to see his Bayern side rip up the record books in the Bundesliga.

Question marks as to whether the 53-year-old could do similar in arguably the strongest league in the world have already been answered emphatically.

With that in mind, there’s little for him to achieve in management, save for coaching an international side.

To that end, L’Equipe are reporting that former Brazilian legend, Ronaldo, is looking to win the Brazilian Football Federation presidential elections in March 2026, before aiming to poach the Catalan.

Pep has always been renowned for ‘Joga Bonito’ (Beautiful football), and one can imagine if he were to lead the Selecao, it would be a job for which he would be ideally suited.

Whether he’d be willing to take the role is another question entirely, given that he would arguably need a sabbatical by then.

Of course, everything would depend on the former Barcelona and Real Madrid man getting the top job, and that’s by no means a foregone conclusion.