Man United duo’s social media posts about Amorim training highlights Erik ten Hag weakness

Man United sacked Erik ten Hag last month. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Man United duo Casemiro and Marcus Rashford have taken to social media to express their delight after their first training session with new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese coach replaced Erik ten Hag at the helm at Man United at the start of the current international break having had to serve a short notice period before departing Sporting CP.

The 39-year-old replaced Ten Hag after the Dutch coach experienced an underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign, leaving the Manchester club in the bottom half of the Premier League and winless in the Europa League.

Amorim arrives at Man United as one of Europe’s most highly-rated young coaches having delivered Sporting CP two league titles – although he will not have as much money to spend as his predecessor in upcoming transfer windows.

The Portuguese boss is known to work under a 3-4-3 formation and the opening phase of his time in Manchester is likely to revolve around adapting this set-up to the current Red Devils squad. Amorim oversaw his first training session with the Premier League club this week and he left an impression on several stars.

Taking to X, Casemiro praised the training session by saying: “Top training”; while Marcus Rashford posted on his Instagram story a picture of him with the caption “Top session today”.

Outside of the squad, Man United legend Rio Ferdinand also reacted to footage from Amorim’s session.

Have the Man United duo highlighted major Erik ten Hag weakness?

One of the main things Erik ten Hag was criticised for at Man United was his failure to give his team an identity, while the lack of patterns of play were also evident in nearly every game.

This is a coaching issue and going off Casemiro and Rashford’s reaction to Amorim’s first session, it seems that the Dutch coach’s time at Old Trafford lacked engaging training weeks.

This would explain a lot as to why the former Ajax boss failed in Manchester and fans of the club are now hoping for major changes as the Amorim era is set to begin this weekend as the Red Devils travel to Ipswich Town.