Mohammed Kudus celebrates a goal for West Ham (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Mohammed Kudus’ situation as he’s seemingly keen to leave his current club West Ham United.

The Ghana international has shone during his time at the London Stadium, though his form has suffered a bit this season as the team as a whole have not looked as convincing as last term.

According to Sacha Tavolieri in his Sky column, Kudus is now not convinced he can reach his full potential with West Ham and wants a move, with Liverpool and Arsenal mentioned as potential suitors.

This is not the first time we’ve heard stories about Kudus and Liverpool, and it certainly makes sense that a player of his profile would be on their radar as Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract and would need replacing if he were to move on.

Kudus might not be in Salah’s league just yet, but he is another skilful goal threat from that right-hand side, so could be a smart addition to Liverpool in the long-term if he continues to develop as he has in recent years.

Can Liverpool or Arsenal land Mohammed Kudus?

Similarly, Arsenal are a little light up front right now as they rely so much on Bukayo Saka, who has had some fitness issues this season, while the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have arguably not really been pulling their weight.

The Gunners also have Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea, but he’s not made much of an impact so far and perhaps seems unlikely to stay at the club permanently.

Kudus could do a job for Liverpool or Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops and if the 24-year-old can force his way out of West Ham.

It’s worth noting as well that Kudus was spotted at an Arsenal game earlier this season, so perhaps there’s already a bit of a connection there.