Newcastle United could reportedly be set to make as many as three first-team players available in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Magpies could be set to trim down their squad, with the futures of Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier all looking uncertain, according to TBR Football.

The report notes that it was a challenging summer for Newcastle in the transfer market, as they weren’t able to be as busy as they perhaps ideally would have liked.

NUFC will surely want to fix that as soon as possible, and so offloading unneeded players will be a key part of that.

Almiron is the particular focus of this TBR Football report, with the 30-year-old supposedly already working hard on finding himself a new club.

Miguel Almiron and Calum Wilson celebrate
Miguel Almiron and Calum Wilson celebrate (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

What next for Newcastle if they clear players out?

Newcastle have had an interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in recent times, according to TBR Football, but the England international clearly won’t come cheap.

Still, with Palace making a surprisingly poor start to the season, it makes sense that he might be someone Newcastle look at again in the near future.

Guehi is a top talent and one imagines other clubs will also be keen on him, so Newcastle will hope they can find buyers for the likes of Almiron, Trippier and Wilson as soon as possible.

In this era of Financial Fair Play, that could be crucial towards helping Newcastle afford someone like Guehi who can take their team forwards without putting the club in financial trouble.

Newcastle and others will be desperate to avoid the fate of Everton and Nottingham Forest, who have both been hit with points deductions in recent times that threatened their Premier League survival, even if they ultimately came out of it alright in the end.

