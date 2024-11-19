Virgil van Dijk replacement: Premier League club refuse to sell Liverpool £15m talent in January

Virgil van Dijk could be replaced by Murillo at Liverpool. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back and have shown an interest in Nottingham Forest star Murillo, who will not be allowed to leave the Premier League club in January.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a young talent ever since Joel Matip left Anfield at the end of last season and that new signing is likely to go on and replace Virgil van Dijk as the Dutch star turns 34 next year.

Liverpool may need to replace the centre-back quicker than expected if they cannot agree a new contract with the 33-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Premier League outfit are currently in talks over their captain’s future and whether Van Dijk stays or not, Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is a player they have an interest in replacing the Netherlands international with.

Sources told CaughtOffside last week that Liverpool could move for the Brazilian in 2025 as they view the 22-year-old as a long-term solution.

Murillo has really impressed during his time at Nottingham Forest, with the young talent also thought to be on Chelsea’s radar. More top clubs are likely to express their interest should Forest make it public that they are open to selling next summer.

However, when it comes to a January transfer, that is a no-go for the Premier League club.

Nottingham Forest to reject any January bids for Liverpool target Murillo

Murillo has been with Nottingham Forest since last summer after completing a deal worth around £15m with Brazilian club Corinthians. The defender has since been a key part of their success and has started in all 11 games for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team this season.

According to Football Insider, Forest will reject any approaches for Murillo in January as they want to keep the centre-back for the rest of the campaign.

That could open a path for Liverpool to sign the Brazilian next summer as the Reds also need to sort out the future of Virgil van Dijk.