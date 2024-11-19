Sporting star has already spoken with Ruben Amorim about transfer to Manchester United

Ruben Amorim and Sporting Lisbon players celebrate (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim may already have done some work to bring one of his former Sporting Lisbon star players with him to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese tactician has just started at Man Utd following the recent sacking of Erik ten Hag, and a brief spell with Ruud van Nistelrooy in place as interim manager.

Red Devils fans will be excited about what they hope will be the start of a more positive new era for the club, and it would certainly help Amorim succeed if he were able to work with some of the players he did such a good job with at Sporting.

Man Utd legend nearing SURPRISE new role!

According to Sacha Tavolieri for Sky, Amorim has already had some talks with Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande about a possible move to Old Trafford, while Manchester City could also be in contention for the talented 20-year-old.

Ousmane Diomande transfer on Manchester United’s agenda?

Diomande looks like he could be smart addition to this United squad, with Amorim doing well to get the best out of him in Lisbon, and it seems that has the Ivory Coast international leaning towards joining the red side of Manchester over the blue side.

MUFC brought in new defenders during the summer as Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro both joined, but the latter has been injured, while the former hasn’t looked entirely convincing so far.

On top of that, United have both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof nearing the ends of their contracts, so could do with more depth in that area of their squad.

Diomande is still young and learning the game, but it could certainly be a good move from his perspective to continue playing under a manager who’s done well with him so far.

The United project as a whole, however, might be a bit risky as a host of big-name managers and big-name player signings have flopped in this post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.