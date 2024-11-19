Official announcement soon: latest Man City update is bad news for Liverpool and Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has agreed a new Man City contract. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has agreed a contract extension with Man City which will see the legendary coach remain with the Premier League champions for another year, with the option of an additional season also available to the 53-year-old.

There was a feeling that the Spanish coach could leave Man City at the end of the season when his current contract expires, which would have been a big relief to Liverpool and Arsenal fans – recent rumours linked him to the Brazil national team.

The two Premier League giants have found success hard to come by during Guardiola’s reign at the Etihad Stadium as the legendary coach continues to take the Manchester club to new heights, having become the first club to win five Premier League titles in a row last season.

In total, the former Barcelona boss has won 18 trophies during his time with City, which includes six Premier League titles and the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph in 2023.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been pipped to several titles by Guardiola’s teams in recent years, while Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have fallen just short during the last two campaigns. Both clubs are ready to take over when the Spaniard decides to leave the Premier League champions but that won’t be anytime soon.

Pep Guardiola to sign a contract extension with Man City

Guardiola has agreed a new one-year contract extension with the option of an additional year, reports The Athletic, with an official announcement confirming the deal expected in the coming days

Next season will be the first the 53-year-old experiences at the Etihad without City’s director of football and his friend, Txiki Begiristain, whose departure — and the arrival of Hugo Viana from Sporting CP as his replacement — was confirmed in October.

This news will come as an early Christmas present for fans of the Premier League champions but for their rivals, they could be in for two more years of domination from the Manchester outfit.