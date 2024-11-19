€90m offer prepared: Arsenal ready to go all out to sign Brazilian superstar

Raphinha and Mikel Arteta (Photos by Srdjan Stevanovic, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to offer as much as €90million for the transfer of Barcelona winger Raphinha following his superb form this season.

The Brazil international took some time to settle at the Nou Camp after joining Barca from Leeds a couple of years ago, but he’s now one of their most in-form players.

Raphinha currently has an impressive tally of 12 goals and eight assists in 17 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season, and one imagines they won’t be keen to let him go any time soon.

“He fits the type of profile Arsenal like to go for” – BIG name tipped for Arsenal move!

Still, Fichajes report that Arsenal could try offering big money, as much as €90m, to try to prise Raphinha away from the Catalan giants.

The report goes on to say that Barcelona view Raphinha as a hugely important player, so it remains to be seen how realistic this will be for the Gunners, even if fans will appreciate the ambition.

Raphinha transfer could take Arsenal to the next level

Arsenal haven’t quite been at their best this season, and a signing like Raphinha looks like exactly what they need to move up a level under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician has built a solid defence and midfield in this Arsenal squad, but they’re a little overly reliant on Bukayo Saka in attack, and lack another player who can really give them some spark in tight games.

Raphinha looks like just that kind of profile they’re looking for, with the 27-year-old also having the benefit of having shone in the Premier League in the past during his time at Leeds.

It surely wouldn’t be too difficult for Raphinha to settle in and make an impact straight away, so AFC supporters will be desperately hoping their club do everything they can to make this happen.

Raphinha was also linked with Manchester United a few months ago by Sport, but those links have since gone quiet.