Man United legend’s four-word reaction to Ruben Amorim training session will excite Red Devils fans

Rio Ferdinand has posted his reaction to a Ruben Amorim training session (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans will surely be excited to see Rio Ferdinand’s reaction to watching clips of a Ruben Amorim training session.

The highly-regarded young Portuguese tactician has just become the new Man Utd manager and will take charge of his first game with the club this weekend.

Amorim comes with a big reputation from his time in charge of Sporting Lisbon, and all eyes will be on him this weekend as he takes on Ipswich Town in his first game with the Red Devils.

This is a huge challenge for Amorim as United are not the force they once were, and have suffered a poor start to the season, but it seems Ferdinand is liking what he’s seeing from the 39-year-old so far.

See below for Ferdinand’s post on X, which very much suggests he’s convinced Amorim could be the real deal…

While it’s hard to read too much into short clips from training, Amorim certainly seems to be making his voice heard during these sessions, and the players also seem pretty sharp.

Change won’t happen overnight, but this looks pretty promising from the new manager as he looks to make an instant impact and show what all the hype is about.

Can Ruben Amorim succeed where his predecessors failed?

United have had a string of very different managers since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag all having their own issues and reasons for failure.

Amorim will hope he can bring something different to the job and get this club back to where it wants to be, but it’s clear it won’t be easy when you look at the list of names that have tried and failed.

Ferdinand was a star player in Ferguson’s best United sides, so he’ll know a thing or two about what it takes for a manager to succeed at Old Trafford, so his positive reaction here surely has to go down as encouraging.