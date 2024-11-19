Niclas Fullkrug set for West Ham return. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

West Ham and Niclas Fullkrug is a relationship that has yet to get going in London as the signing of the striker has been a massive failure so far.

The Hammers entered the summer transfer window needing to address their forward line as it was a problem area for David Moyes last season and may have to add to the position again in January.

Jhon Duran was one name linked to the London Stadium and the 20-year-old was a target that made a lot of sense, given his age and potential. However, West Ham decided to go down the experience route and sign Germany international Niclas Fullkrug.

The striker arrived from Borussia Dortmund as part of a £27.5m deal, following a campaign where he scored 16 goals and assisted a further 10 across 46 matches for the Bundesliga giants.

Fullkrug has been nowhere near that productive for West Ham so far as the opening phase of his time with the Hammers has been massively underwhelming.

The German has been out of action since August with an Achilles injury, but the 31-year-old may now have a return date.

West Ham could have Niclas Fullkrug back soon

Fullkrug has only played 63 minutes in the Premier League for West Ham since arriving during the summer and has yet to find the net for his new club.

According to a report from Premier Injuries, the striker could return to action for West Ham on November 30th, when Julen Lopetegui’s team host to Premier League title contenders Arsenal. This is a tough game for the 31-year-old to return for and it is uncertain what role the German would have in the fixture.

A few minutes towards the end of the clash seems achievable for Fullkrug, who needs to start performing for West Ham or he will be tagged a flop by fans.