Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres celebrate a goal together for Sweden (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly made Newcastle United star Alexander Isak his priority target up front.

The Gunners look in need of more quality in attack, with Arteta currently finding himself a little overly reliant on Bukayo Saka, who has played a lot of football at a relatively young age, while Kai Havertz is arguably operating as a makeshift number 9 rather than excelling in his best position.

OFFICIAL: Arsenal’s worst nightmare confirmed!

According to TEAMtalk, Isak is now top of Arsenal’s list to strengthen up front, and one imagines there’ll be plenty of other clubs also keeping an eye on the Sweden international’s situation at Newcastle.

Isak is yet to sign a new contract at St James’ Park, though one imagines this also won’t necessarily be a matter of urgency due to his current deal expiring in 2028.

TEAMtalk state that although a move is viewed as difficult, it isn’t necessarily seen as impossible, with Arsenal manager Arteta making it clear to the AFC board that he wants the 25-year-old.

Is Alexander Isak the missing piece of the jigsaw for Arsenal?

Isak is a joy to watch when he’s on form, and links with a big name like Arsenal are no surprise after what he’s achieved at Newcastle.

The former Real Sociedad man has an impressive record of 40 goals in 78 games for NUFC, and club legend Alan Shearer has previously praised him on the BBC as being “of the highest quality” in every area.

“His whole game is really, really top notch,” Shearer said of Isak. “His runs are superb. If you just watch how clever he is when he doesn’t get the first pass played in, he then goes behind a defender to come back in and bend his run to make sure that he is onside, then he can make a really clever finish.”

Our columnist Charles Watts, an Arsenal fan and journalist, has also described Isak as looking like the perfect fit for the Gunners.