One in, two out: Liverpool ready to let duo leave as £30m replacement already secured

Liverpool are reportedly ready to let both of their current goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher leave the club once Giorgio Mamardashvili completes his move from Valencia next season.

A £30m deal is already in place for the Georgia international to join the Reds next season, and it seems this could convince Arne Slot to allow both Alisson and Kelleher to move on, according to a report from TBR Football.

Liverpool fans will perhaps have mixed feelings about this, as Alisson in particular has been such a reliable performer for the Merseyside giants down the years.

The Brazilian shot-stopper remains one of the very finest goalkeepers in world football, and his performances down the years have helped LFC to win major honours such as the Premier League and the Champions League.

Should Liverpool really be replacing Alisson with Mamardashvili?

Still, Mamardashvili has also shown himself to be an exciting prospect with his performances in La Liga in recent times, so perhaps he’s ready to come in and be number one for a big club like Liverpool.

The 24-year-old certainly won’t want to come to Anfield just to sit on the bench, so while staying in Valencia for one more season this year made sense, it’s surely only a matter of time before he comes in to replace Alisson.

Slot will want to put his own stamp on this squad he’s inherited from Jurgen Klopp, even if, so far, he’s done a great job largely without changing anything in terms of personnel.

Federico Chiesa was the only new signing to join Liverpool this season, and he’s not been a regular so far as this Reds side have simply excelled on the back of improved performances from key names from the Klopp era.

Someone like Alisson, however, is not getting any younger, so perhaps it’s time to think about the future of the goalkeeper position at Liverpool.