11 goals and 34 assists: Champions League winner “dream” target for Man United admits Sky reporter

Alphonso Davies is wanted by Man United. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Man United have made Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies one of their “dream” targets for the summer as the Premier League club look to bring the Canadian talent to Old Trafford for free.

Left-back has been an issue for Man United for some time now as Luke Shaw’s inability to keep fit has made the Manchester club vulnerable in that area of the pitch. The Englishman’s backup, Tyrell Malacia, has also had fitness issues of his own, which left Erik ten Hag to improvise with the left-hand side of his defence.

United want this fixed ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is a “dream” target for the Red Devils.

The Canadian international is out of contract with the German giants at the end of the season and the full-back is uncertain about signing a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit, despite being a key player for Vincent Kompany.

The Bavarian club are keen to keep the defender at the Allianz Arena long-term as the 24-year-old has featured in 15 matches for Bayern this season, providing three assists throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign.

Overall, Davies has been a big success at Bayern Munich throughout his 210 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 34 assists on the way to winning every trophy possible – which is why he is a major attraction for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Man United ready to win race for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Should Davies decide not to renew his contract with Bayern Munich before the end of the season, Man United will be waiting ready to pounce on the left-back’s situation as they look to provide Ruben Amorim with world-class talent.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Manchester club have the 24-year-old on their list as a “concrete” target and have already gathered extensive information on the Bundesliga star ahead of next summer.

The Premier League club will face tough competition for the Canadian international as Real Madrid also plan on making a move for the defender.