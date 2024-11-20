Ange Postecoglou to keep Archie Gray at Tottenham. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has decided that youngster Archie Gray will not leave Tottenham on loan in January as the Australian coach has plans for the midfielder throughout the second half of the season.

Coming off the back of a very impressive season with Leeds United, many clubs had an eye on the English talent heading into the 2024/25 campaign, however, it was Spurs who would secure the services of the 18-year-old as part of a £30m deal with the Yorkshire club – becoming the second-highest paid teenager in the English top flight.

Gray featured 52 times for the Championship outfit last season but the current campaign has seen the midfielder struggle for minutes.

The 18-year-old has only managed a total of 46 minutes of Premier League football this season so far, with the youngster mostly being used by Postecoglou in the Europa League.

This led to rumours that Gray could leave Tottenham on loan in January, with Leeds one of the clubs open to offering the Englishman more game time.

This will not be the case as Tottenham have plans for Gray throughout the rest of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ange Postecoglu has plans for Archie Gray at Tottenham

A report from Football.London claims that a loan move for Gray in January is unlikely to materialise, as the outlet anticipates that Postecoglou will begin to use the youngster more often as the season progresses.

Another reason the Tottenham boss wants to keep the English talent is the Australian coach hopes to utilise his versatility as the 18-year-old can be deployed in multiple roles.

Gray is without doubt a top talent but the youngster needs to be patient at Spurs. The former Leeds star will have his time to shine and he just needs to be ready to grab it with both hands when it arrives.