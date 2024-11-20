Arne Slot advised to take big gamble on this “awesome” Liverpool star

Arne Slot and Caoimhin Kelleher (Photo by Julian Finney, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has made it clear that Caoimhin Kelleher should now keep his place in Arne Slot’s first XI over Alisson Becker.

Kelleher has been filling in for the injured Alisson in recent weeks, and he’s arguably been a surprise revelation for the Reds during what they will have expected to be a difficult period.

Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and not the kind of player you’d want to be without for an extended period of time, but it’s turned out that his absence has barely been felt by Liverpool.

Aldridge has been full of praise for the way the Irish shot-stopper has filled in for Alisson, and now believes Slot should keep him as his first-choice starting ‘keeper.

It remains to be seen how likely this is, as it would represent a pretty big gamble to place so much faith in Kelleher while there’s also a fully fit Alisson available.

Should Liverpool stick with Kelleher over Alisson?

John Aldridge exclusively told Ladbrokes, the official betting partner of Liverpool FC: “I think Caoimhin Kelleher has been our standout player. He has a massive future ahead of him at the club.

“If Alisson is fit, I still think the manager needs to stick with Kelleher. Ali has done nothing wrong whatsoever, and I think he will recognise the situation. He will be thinking, ‘I can’t come back into this team’ and it is hard to say that because he is so good.

“It will be such a tough decision for Arne to make. We will wait and see what happens, but I just think Kelleher should be number one. I am sure a lot of people will disagree with me.

“If you are injured and someone gets your place and they score goals, you don’t get your place back, regardless of who you are. That’s why we used to play with cortisone injections, so we could keep our place! It doesn’t sound good but that’s what you had to do. Kelleher has been awesome.”