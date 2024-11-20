New release clause could pave the way for Chelsea & Liverpool to seal exciting €90m transfer

Dusan Vlahovic, Castello Lukeba, and Enzo Maresca (Photos by Maja Hitij, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool have previously been linked with an interest in RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, and Fabrizio Romano has once again provided an update on his future and stated that there is Premier League interest in the player.

Lukeba has shown himself to be an outstanding young talent at Leipzig and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn himself a bigger move at some point, though he also won’t come cheap.

According to Romano, posting on X, formerly Twitter, the Frenchman will have a €90million release clause coming into effect from summer 2025, so that could be what Premier League clubs and Real Madrid will have to pay to get him out of Leipzig…

????? The release clause into the new contract signed by Castello Lukeba at RB Leipzig will come into effect from summer 2025. It’s around €90m but changing from season to season. ???? Real Madrid and PL clubs keep monitoring Lukeba’s progress for 2025. pic.twitter.com/NWA8zvzkrK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2024

CaughtOffside have previously been told about Chelsea monitoring Lukeba, while a report from Todo Fichajes linked him strongly as one of the names on Liverpool’s list of defensive targets.

With Virgil van Dijk nearing the end of his contract at Anfield, it makes sense that a talent like Lukeba could be being considered by the Reds, as the 21-year-old could be an ideal long-term successor to the Dutchman.

Lukeba would also surely have an important role to play at Chelsea, where players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile haven’t really lived up to expectations so far.

Will we see Castello Lukeba in the Premier League?

It would be exciting to see this top young defensive talent coming to England, and one imagines that two top teams like Chelsea and Liverpool would be tempting destinations for him.

Still, Romano also mentions Real Madrid in his post above, and we know how persuasive Los Blancos tend to be when it comes to landing the big names they want.

Lukeba would also surely be tempted to join fellow French players Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga at the Bernabeu.