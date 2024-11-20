Man United “interested” in £52m Chelsea talent who fits “perfectly” into Amorim’s system

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku is wanted by Man United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Man United are “interested” in bringing Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku to Old Trafford in January as the French forward struggles to earn a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old has been with Chelsea since last summer after the West London club triggered the £52m release clause in the former RB Leipzig star’s contract.

Nkunku’s first season at Stamford Bridge was a disaster as the player struggled with fitness issues, leading to just 14 appearances. The French talent has made up for that throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign as the Blues talent has already produced 10 goals and one assist across 17 games.

However, the 27-year-old has 154 minutes of action in the Premier League as Enzo Maresca currently prefers Nicolas Jackson leading his line – which has led to the France international becoming unhappy in West London.

This has led to rumours linking Nkunku away from Chelsea in the build-up to the January transfer window and according to former Premier League scout, Mick Brown, Man United are one club “interested” in signing the former RB Leipzig star.

Christopher Nkunku fits “perfectly” into Ruben Amorim’s Man United team

With the January transfer window getting closer, Mick Brown has provided an update on Nkunku’s future at Chelsea with the former scout admitting that Man United are one of the clubs interested in the 27-year-old.

“From what I hear, Man United are certainly interested,” Brown told Football Insider. “I’m told he’s on their list of targets and one they could look to snap up either in January or the summer.”

The former scout continued by saying: “He’s one of these modern-day players where he’s not really a striker, not really a midfielder, and not really a winger. He’s sort of a combination of all three.

“So when you look at Amorim’s Sporting team, the forwards are all quick and they play off the back of defenders and put them under pressure.

“Nkunku strikes me as the sort of player who would fit into that perfectly. He’s also more than good enough to play every week at this level.”