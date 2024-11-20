Crystal Palace line up the signing of 6ft 4in Dutch star

Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Fulham FC. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, is under the severest scrutiny at present but will hope the January signing of a towering defender will help ease the pressure on him and the Eagles squad.

Although their 15 goals conceded this season in the Premier League is the best defensive record of the bottom seven clubs, their output of just eight goals is the second worst in the entire division.

Oliver Glasner hunting Rav van den Berg

As a result of their poor form, it’s already been suggested that the Austrian could be replaced by David Moyes.

Former Palace hit-man turned respected pundit, Ian Wright, has even suggested that Glasner change the team’s formation in order to get the best out of them.

Clearly something has got to change, and as long as the manager is still in position in January – which would mean owner, Steve Parish, keeping faith for another few months at least – then a move for Middlesbrough’s Rav van den Berg appears to be a distinct possibility.

According to Football Insider sources, Palace are in the hunt for the 20-year-old who has impressed for the Teesiders this season.

A player who can operate both as a centre-back and right-back, he has a market value of just €4m according to transfermarkt.

The one stumbling block to any deal could be his current contract situation.

He has a deal with Boro until summer 2027, so Michael Carrick is in no immediate rush to cash in on any of his players, least of all those who are making an impression.

Should the player indicate a desire to play in the English top-flight, however, that could put Boro in a difficult position.