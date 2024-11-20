Manchester City & Liverpool battling for ambitious transfer of La Liga star

Federico Valverde in action for Real Madrid against Barcelona (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly set to battle it out for the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, though his club don’t want to sell.

Valverde has been a star performer for Los Blancos in recent years and it makes sense that other big clubs would be interested in him, but also that the Uruguay international would be viewed as untouchable.

That’s pretty much the situation being described in a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who name Man City and Liverpool as suitors for Valverde, even though it looks like a highly ambitious deal to try to get done.

City have a particular need in midfield at the moment, however, with Valverde possibly a good option for the club to consider to help them fill the gap left by the injured Rodri.

The Spain international has been a hugely important player for Pep Guardiola's side, recently winning the Ballon d'Or as a reward for his contribution to the success of both City and his national team, but he will not get the chance to see him in action on this occasion.

City have clearly suffered without Rodri, recently losing four games in a row in all competitions, so someone like Valverde could be ideal to help the team.

Real surely don’t have any need to bring in money from Valverde’s sale, however, so the power lies in their hands and one imagines this will end up being something of a non-starter.

Who else could Manchester City look at to replace Rodri?

Still, the issue of replacing Rodri isn’t going to go away any time soon, so City will surely have a few names in mind ahead of January.

Martin Zubimendi could be one to watch, as previously reported, with the 25-year-old Real Sociedad man perhaps the player who most closely resembles Rodri in the game at the moment.

Zubimendi would surely have little trouble settling in at the Etihad Stadium, though he again would surely have plenty of other suitors, with Liverpool and Arsenal also mentioned in recent times.

For now, City also have other internal solutions such as Mateo Kovacic or Ilkay Gundogan, but it’s not been easy for them in recent games and they’ll be hoping to pick up when they return to Premier League action against Tottenham this weekend.

Guardiola’s side were recently beaten by Spurs in the Carabao Cup, but they’ll be out for revenge now, as well as a much-needed three points.