Daniel Levy and Johnny Cardoso (Photo by Han Myung-Gu, Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been praised by former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson over the potential Johnny Cardoso transfer deal.

The highly-rated Real Betis midfielder has shone in La Liga and with the United States national team, and the Telegraph have previously reported on a potential agreement in place for Tottenham.

The report explains that Spurs have the option to sign Cardoso for around £21million in a two-week window in 2025, while other clubs will also be able to compete for his signature after that.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will end up taking up that option, but Cardoso is clearly a player they like, so it could end up being very smart business to have negotiated this option.

Former THFC man Robinson is certainly impressed by Levy’s business sense here, telling Football Insider this looks like having the potential to be a win-win situation for the north London club.

Johnny Cardoso ‘win-win’ for Tottenham…

Discussing the interesting nature of this potential deal, Robinson said: “They’re in a win-win situation at Tottenham.

“You either get a top player in great form, who’s almost doubled his value over the last six months, or they get a share when he’s sold for a fortune.

“It’s very much a Daniel Levy deal. It’s incredible. They get first dibs on a player, and if he doesn’t sign for them, they get a percentage of his sale.

“He’s still only 23, got 17 caps for the USA and he’s got room to get better.

“He’s been playing very well for Betis this season and he’s clearly a good player.

“The Premier League is very different to La Liga with the pace of the game, but he’s definitely an option for them.”

This will certainly be an interesting one to watch for Tottenham, who have often signed talented young players who would later go on to establish themselves as among the finest in the Premier League.