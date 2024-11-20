Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall FC and Leeds United FC at The Den. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

If Leeds United get promoted back to the Premier League, one reporter believes that ex-Barcelona and Real Betis ace, Junior Firpo, just isn’t good enough to be a success in the top-flight.

Firpo, 28, has made 13 appearances in the English Football Championship this season, scoring once and providing three assists (WhoScored).

Pundit says Junior Firpo is a Leeds squad player at best

The player, who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, has already admitted he has other options and recently had a bust-up with one of his Leeds team-mates.

To that end, his time at Elland Road doesn’t appear to be a happy one at present.

Were he to help get the all whites back up into the promised land, however, he does have requisite top-flight experience that he can bring to the table, and that could be invaluable for a Leeds side that will want and need some stability.

One pundit doesn’t believe he’s cut out for life at the elite level of English football though.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds’ Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the bassist for Kaiser Chiefs, Simon Rix, said (per BBC Sport): “Firpo is really interesting. I think a lot of people would say no straight away to him starting, but last time in the Premier League, he never really had a run of games.

“We don’t think he’s that good at defending but he does do some other good things, so for that reason I think he would be worth a go. But he is also out of contract so he might not even get the chance.”

That led to podcast host and BBC Sport editor, Jonny Buchan, replying: “You have just raised that he is not good at defending but when Leeds get back into the Premier League they will be doing a lot of defending.

“To me he would be a squad member, if he wants to be that, and Leeds would have to strengthen that position.”