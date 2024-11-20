“The attraction…” – World class star drops clear hint over future amid Arsenal & Man Utd transfer links

Leroy Sane in action for Germany vs Hungary (Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has dropped an intriguing hint over his future when asked about transfer links with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Germany international has enjoyed a fine career as one of the top attacking players in Europe, having been consistently reliable in terms of goals and assists throughout his time at Bayern, and at former club Manchester City, and with his national team.

With Sane’s contract running out at the end of the season, it’s hardly surprising that big clubs might be showing an interest in him, with Fabrizio Romano mentioning the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd in his X post below, which quotes Sane has perhaps hinting more towards being happy to stay at Bayern…

? Leroy Sané on Man United and Arsenal links for free transfer in 2025. “I follow Premier League football. But the attraction for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles. I have that at FC Bayern. We keep talking”, told BILD. pic.twitter.com/eppsdiWQlK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2024

Sane has made his priorities clear, and it sounds like he has everything he needs at the Allianz Arena, so perhaps staying where he is can’t be ruled out yet, even if a new deal still hasn’t been agreed.

Leroy Sane transfer: What’s been reported on the Bayern winger’s future?

See below as the reliable Christian Falk has recently mentioned the interest in Sane from some of the Premier League’s giants…

? Manchester United are interested in Leroy Sané (28/FC Bayern) and have already inquired about him

?? Sané is a free agent in Summer

?? Also Arsenal London have Sané on their list

?? Sané will wait for the negotiations with FC Bayern before making a decision pic.twitter.com/5nqYsw6oV0 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 7, 2024

Falk has claimed that United have enquired about Sane, while the 28-year-old is described as being on the list at Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Fichajes have thrown other names into the mix such as Chelsea and Newcastle United, so one imagines he won’t be short of suitors.

Still, for now it’s the Arsenal and United links that perhaps seem the most concrete, and it will be interesting to see how this develops.

Arsenal could undoubtedly do with more options in attack after signing Raheem Sterling on loan, but with the Chelsea man not really making much of an impact so far.

United, meanwhile, would surely view Sane as a considerable upgrade on Brazilian flop Antony as a left-footed option on that right-hand side.