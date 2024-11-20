Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups & head-to-head record

Arne Slot and Carlo Ancelotti (Photo by Jan Kruger, Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

In one of the biggest games of the Champions League this season, Liverpool host Real Madrid at Anfield next week, and the world will surely be watching.

We’ve seen some great games between these two historic clubs, who’ve contested a lot of major matches in Europe in recent years, including the Champions League finals of 2018 and 2022.

Who will come out on top this time? Big games like this are never easy to predict, but one thing that seems guaranteed is that it will be essential viewing.

How Liverpool could line up vs Real Madrid

Liverpool have some injury problems at the moment that could hurt them for this big game, with uncertainty over goalkeeper Alisson Becker and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Luckily, Arne Slot has ready-made replacements in the form of Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, and Conor Bradley on that right-hand side of the defence.

The rest of the team more or less picks itself, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz surely set to be among the players to remain in key roles in the XI.

Liverpool predicted line up: Kelleher; Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

How Real Madrid could line up against Liverpool

Real Madrid have some injury problems of their own, with Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal two long-term absentees, while there are question-marks as well over Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo Goes.

Still, Kylian Mbappe is now back to fitness so should feature in this big game, with Thibaut Courtois also expected back after the international break, while the rest of this team still contains superstars in almost every position.

It might not be Carlo Ancelotti’s best XI, and it might not be proving to be Madrid’s best season so far, but this is still a side that’s more than strong enough to cause problems to this in-form Liverpool outfit.

Real Madrid predicted line up: Courtois; Rudiger, Tchouameni, Vazquez, Mendy; Camavinga, Bellingham, Valverde; Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo

How to buy Liverpool tickets

You can make use of the official channels to find out the availability of Liverpool tickets on their website here, but this major event will surely be selling out fast, so have a Plan B in mind!

We highly recommend livefootballtickets.com for good prices, reliability, and a 150% money back guarantee.

How to buy Real Madrid tickets

If you’re after Real Madrid tickets, the obvious place might be to look through their official site here, but there are no guarantees with such a globally well-followed club.

In which case, keep livefootballtickets.com in mind as another route to watch Real Madrid in action, including for next week’s big game at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head record

This fixture might not have happened that often, but it’s still one with a big history, and it’ll be exciting to see these teams add to that next Wednesday night.

There have just been eleven meetings in total going back to 1981, with the first game being that famous European Cup final that LFC won 1-0 against Los Blancos.

Rafael Benitez’s Reds then beat Real twice when they meet in 2009, 1-0 away from home and then a thumping 4-0 victory at Anfield.

Since then, however, Madrid have majorly had the upper hand, winning seven of their eight contests, including a recent 5-2 win at Anfield in the 2022/23 season.

