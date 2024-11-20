Sources: London rivals battling for Man City ace with 100% pass completion in 24/25 Premier League campaign

James McAtee looks on during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying match between England and Ukraine at Vitality Stadium on October 11. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s young talent, James McAtee, has become a hot prospect for the upcoming January transfer window, drawing significant interest from various clubs both from England and elsewhere.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, has struggled to secure a regular spot in City’s Premier League squad this season, though in the one game he did play in the English top-flight in 24/25, he managed a 100 percent pass completion success rate (WhoScored).

James McAtee set for transfer tug-of-war

West Ham have already been linked with a move for the youngster, CaughtOffside sources suggesting that the East Londoners see him as a long-term replacement for Lucas Paqueta.

However, they do face stiff competition.

Leeds have made a bold attempt to bring the player to the club in January, whilst sources have advanced to CaughtOffside that all of Celtic, Lens, Lille, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Feyenoord, VfB Stuttgart and Girona are monitoring developments and have more than a passing interest in him.

Not to forget that alongside the Hammers London rivals, Fulham, have been the most active in terms of concrete interest in the recent past.

Known for their attractive style of play under Marco Silva, the Cottagers are keen on adding McAtee for the creativity he will bring to their midfield.

McAtee, who shone during his loan spell at Sheffield United last year, could potentially move for a fee exceeding £20m.

Despite McAtee being highly regarded at City, CaughtOffside sources understand that the reigning Premier League champions are open to a transfer, given the player’s need for regular football and the club’s own need to meet Financial Fair Play rules.

Even when the City squad have faced an injury crisis, McAtee’s hopes for more opportunities have not been forthcoming.

He will leave the club, and Pep Guardiola will hope that another Cole Palmer situation doesn’t result.