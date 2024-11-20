Talks held: Man United board exploring £70m January deal for England international

Jarrad Branthwaite training with England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Man United have held further talks in recent weeks with Everton to assess whether a move for Jarrad Branthwaite is possible in January.

The England international has been on the Manchester club’s list of targets since the summer after the Red Devils saw a second bid worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons rejected.

Everton are believed to want in the region of £70m to part ways with Branthwaite but that was a price Man United were unwilling to pay for the defender.

It was reported recently by the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel that the Manchester club remain interested in Branthwaite, with a move on the cards for January or next summer – although there is some doubt over a mid-season switch.

The Daily Mail add to this further as the outlet reports that Man United’s board have held more talks in recent weeks to assess the feasibility of making a January move for Branthwaite.

The 22-year-old has had a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign due to injury but having returned to the Everton starting 11 against West Ham before the international break, the Toffees will not want to sell one of their key men mid-season.

Man United face tough competition in the race for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

Man United are not the only club that were impressed with Branthwaite’s performances last season as Real Madrid have also added the Everton star to their list as Carlo Ancelotti looks to strengthen the La Liga champions’ defence in 2025.

According to Football Insider, the Spanish giants are “pushing” for the England star ahead of the January transfer window following the long-term injury suffered by Eder Militao recently. The report states that Carlo Ancelotti’s son, David, is really pushing for this move as the Italian duo are big fans of the 22-year-old having previously worked with the defender at Everton.

Real Madrid are said to be aware that a deal for Branthwaite mid-season will be difficult to complete especially with The Friedkin Group’s takeover of the Toffees yet to be complete.

2025 could be a very interesting year for the young centre-back as his next move could see him join one of the biggest clubs in the world.